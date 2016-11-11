News
Firefighter injured on Mowbray Mountain
A volunteer firefighter was injured Friday morning while working on Mowbray Mountain.
Friday, November 11th 2016, 10:40 am EST by
Updated:
Friday, November 11th 2016, 10:47 am EST
Officials say the firefighter fell, and sustained a lower leg injury while battling wildfires on Arnat Drive.
Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene, and the victim was taken to Memorial Hospital in Hixson for treatment.
