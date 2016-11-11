News
Crash in Bradley County injures one person
Bradley County Sheriff's Office confirms one person was injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning.
Friday, November 11th 2016, 8:33 am EST by
The accident is in the 7000 block of Springplace Road. Life Force is transporting the driver to Erlanger. No word on the extent of the person's injuries.
