FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. – The Rough Ridge wildfire has engulfed 10,336 acres—nearly 4,000 more than the last update.

Nearly 300 firefighters are working to extinguish the fire where 13 percent has been contained. Nine crews, two helicopters, seven engines and two bulldozers have been implored.

The Cohutta Wilderness Area on the Chattahoochee National Forest is about 90 miles from Metro Atlanta, where the skyline has been blanked in a smoky haze since Wednesday.