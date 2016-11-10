Duracell Battery closing Cleveland plant by 2018

Duracell Thursday announced that it is consolidating its US Display and North American packing production, leading to the closure of its location in Cleveland.

According to a release, the Duracell Battery packing plant in Cleveland will wind down operations by 2018.

“This decision makes Duracell’s supply chain more efficient,” said Robert Lorch, President of Global Operations for Duracell. “However, we recognize the impact this will have on our team members and their families in Tennessee and pledge to provide support and necessary resources to help them transition to a positive new beginning, either within Duracell or externally,” he added.

The release said Duracell will also exit its packing relationship with Deufol’s Sunman, IN plant by the end of 2017. At the same time, Duracell will consolidate its current North American battery packing and US Display operations at Sonoco, a $5B global provider of consumer packaging, display and packaging services.

This decision does not impact the make plant.

The release said Duracell is committed to a seamless transition without any business interruption as a result of this change and will continue to innovate and maintain customer service throughout the transition.