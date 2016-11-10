Tough news this week for a couple of Hamilton County restaurants with two health inspection failures to report.

The lowest score in Hamilton County was a 63, found at Las Margaritas on Skyview Drive in Chattanooga. The restaurant lost points for storing food out of temperature and no date marking on food products. The inspector also watched an employee drop gloves on the floor, then put them back in the clean glove container to be used. An employee also used a piece of cardboard in food preparations.

Las Margaritas improved its score to a 94 on a second inspection.

The next failing grade is a 69, found at the Waffle House on Dayton Pike in Soddy Daisy. The inspector saw an employee handle raw beef and bacon and then handle ready-to-eat foods without washing their hands. They also found dirty cleaning cloths left on countertops.

Waffle House also improved its score to a 94 on a second inspection.

Several restaurants in the Tennessee Valley posted perfect scores of 100. Congratulations to:

Cake Man Catering, 3244 Wilcox Boulevard, Chattanooga

Popeye’s, 5749 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

BBQ Andy’s, 106 Karen Drive, Soddy-Daisy

Zaxby’s, 5013 Hixson Pike, Hixson

Marco’s Pizza, 5958 Snowhill Road, Ooltewah

Grilled Cheese Emergency, 2212 Polymer Drive, Chattanooga

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 663 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Culinary Creations, 13734 North Main Street, Trenton

Rock City Cliff Terrace, 1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain

The following are the remaining scores from Hamilton County:

New China Buffet & Grill, 3450 Cummings Highway, Chattanooga: 75

Waffle House, 4903 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 80

Wendy’s, 3104 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 81

Captain D’s, 1693 East 23 rd Street, Chattanooga: 85

Street, Chattanooga: 85 The Camp House, 149 East MLK Boulevard, Chattanooga: 87

Arby’s, 6302 Ringgold Road, East Ridge: 87

Central Park, 2401 East 23 rd Street, Chattanooga: 89

Street, Chattanooga: 89 Bojangles, 1803 E. 23 rd Street, Chattanooga: 89

Street, Chattanooga: 89 Thai Esan, 4330 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga: 90

Flavors of Italy, 10330 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy: 91

Firehouse Subs, 3849 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 92

Sonic Drive-In, 8642 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy

China House, 7601 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 94

Papa John’s, 6210 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 94

Rembrandt’s Coffee House, 204 High Street, Chattanooga: 94

Subway, 2206 East 23 rd Street, Chattanooga: 95

Street, Chattanooga: 95 Glen Gene’s Deli, 5748 Highway 153, Hixson: 95

Zaxby’s, 7643 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 95

Shuford’s BBQ, 11320 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy: 95

Logan’s Roadhouse, 504 Northgate Mall Drive, Chattanooga: 96

Mindy B’s Deli, 828 Georgia Avenue, Chattanooga: 96

Mister Wok, 5402 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 97

Krystal, 7300 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga: 97

Seoul, 6231 Perimeter Drive, Chattanooga: 97

Bojangles, 4707 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 97

Papa John’s, 9408 Apison Pike, Ooltewah: 97

Firehouse Subs, 3849 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 97

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2501 South Broad Street, Chattanooga: 98

Adelle’s Ice Cream Creperie, 400 East Main Street, Chattanooga: 98

Chuy’s, 2271 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 98

Pizza Hut, 4850 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 98

Cupcake Kitchen, 500 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 98

Guthrie’s, 1235 Taft Highway, Signal Mountain: 98

Mexi Wings, 5733 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

Outback Steakhouse, 501 Northgate Park, Chattanooga: 99

Chuck E Cheese, 22 Northgate Park, Chattanooga: 99

Salsarita’s, 252 Northgate Park, Chattanooga: 99

Papa John’s, 6210 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 99

Little Caesar’s, 7001 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

Mellow Mushroom, 2318 Lifestyle Way, Chattanooga: 99

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 7428 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

Yellow Deli, 737 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga: 99

The Palms, 6925 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga: 99