At a small day care on Signal Mountain kids play with fire trucks, on the other side of the mountain crews battle a fire on Walden’s Ridge.

"I think we thought there were no structures involved and you know it would be ok and it put things into perspective,” Crystal Porter, owner of Kidz Klub daycare said.

Officials said the fire is jumping breaks and threatening homes, dozens were encouraged to evacuate.

Not all residents had to evacuate. Stephanie Goodrich’s home isn’t threatened but she can’t imagine what parents are going through during this time.

"Just to have that added stress of being out of your house and not knowing when you can come back knowing that your house will be there when you get back is terrifying and stressful and it adds a lot when you have young kids,” Goodrich said.

After the evacuation began many people offered a helping hand to their neighbors.

"If things are stressful at home and parents having to evacuate these kids might need a respite place where they can go and forget about stresses and help alleviate some of the parents who are being evacuated,” Porter said.



Porter knows this is how she knows she can serve. Officials are monitoring the fires closely and will let those displaced know when it's safe to return. Until then, Kidz Klub will have their doors open for those in need.