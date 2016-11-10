By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican Gov. Bill Haslam says he hopes to have a strong relationship with Donald Trump's administration despite publicly announcing before the election that he wouldn't vote for the GOP nominee for president.

Haslam cited his close friendship with Trump's running mate Mike Pence and says he is encouraged by the tone of Trump's acceptance speech following Tuesday's upset election.

Haslam told reporters Wednesday that it is too early to say what he would do if Republican U.S. Sen. Bob Corker is selected for a position in the Trump administration. Haslam said he would lean toward appointing a caretaker senator who wouldn't run in the 2018 election, but that he has not yet made a final decision pending any change in Corker's status.

But Haslam says he wouldn't appoint himself.