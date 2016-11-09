UPDATE:A brush fire burning near Interstate 75 caused delays for drivers Wednesday evening near the Bradley ridgecut.

According to TDOT, the fire was reported shortly after 4:00 p.m. near mile marker 16.

The flames were so close to the Interstate, traffic was halted on the southbound side.

Traffic in the area has since cleared as fire crews work to contain the fire.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.