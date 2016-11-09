News
UPDATE: Brush fire burning near I-75S in Bradley Co.
Wednesday, November 9th 2016, 7:23 pm EST by
Updated:
Thursday, November 10th 2016, 7:51 am EST
UPDATE:A brush fire burning near Interstate 75 caused delays for drivers Wednesday evening near the Bradley ridgecut.
According to TDOT, the fire was reported shortly after 4:00 p.m. near mile marker 16.
The flames were so close to the Interstate, traffic was halted on the southbound side.
VIDEO: Brush fire causing delays on I-75S near mile marker 16. (Video by @WRCB viewer Ginger Smith.) #CHAnews https://t.co/OQhG4UpJNX pic.twitter.com/aS9TvW49hF— Ken Nicholson (@newsken) November 10, 2016
Traffic in the area has since cleared as fire crews work to contain the fire.
