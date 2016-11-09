Parts of Sequatchie County are burning tonight and some worry their homes and businesses will catch fire.



It started Sunday on Smith Mountain, officials say the fire has now quickly grown to more than 300 acres.



Tennessee forestry officials say the fire on Smith Mountain is zero percent contained. At least 4 homes are being threatened and that number could go up to 16 with high winds.



" This wind is hurting us tremendously," said Shannon Gann, Tn Forestry Division. " It's hurting us for the helicopters, it's hurting us with the fire and the direction that we don't need to go."

Shannon Gann with the Tennessee Forestry Division says two large fires are threatening homes. The Flipper Bend wildfire is burning 750 acres in Soddy Daisy but lines seem to be holding there.

The Smith Mountain fire in Sequatchie County is now more than 300 acres.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Heavy smoke blankets Tennessee Valley, affecting thousands



"A friend of mine, they were trying to make a fire break around his house this morning trying to save this house," said resident Tommy Price.

Two National Guard helicopters are dumping water from above. Firefighters on the ground are exhausted.



" One gentleman told me in three days he had only five hours sleep," said Price. " I'm scared because I live about a quarter of a mile from here, that's why we are checking this fire out to see what I need to do around my house. I could lose everything."

Officials don't know how this all started but they know the dry conditions keep it going.



"If you're out riding your four wheelers that can set a fire, dragging chains can set a fire, welding can set a fire or cigarettes," said Gann. " No campfires especially with these weather conditions."



" Think twice before you even think about striking a match," said Price.

Price and others say they're thankful for the firefighters who are protecting the community.

"They are our heroes, they are doing a tremendous good job with what they've got to work with," said Price.