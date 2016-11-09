UPDATE: The Tennessee Highway Patrol's Lt. John Harmon has identified the victim of Wednesday morning's fatal crash in Rhea County.

Fifty-three-year-old Dan Brooks of Athens was killed when his 2014 Nissan Sentra was involved in a crash at the intersection of Highway 30 and New Union Road.

The crash is still under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms there was a fatal accident Wednesday morning in Rhea County.

It happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and New Union Road. Details are limited at this time, but there is one confirmed fatality.