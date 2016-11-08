MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Donald Trump is expected to win Alabama, which has gone Republican in every presidential election since voting for Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Republicans are confident in the deeply red state as polls open Tuesday.

Democrat Hillary Clinton and Trump both visited Alabama during their respective primary battles, but both candidates have concentrated their efforts on battleground states since securing their respective party nominations. Following in their paths, volunteers from both parties have been dispatched to campaign in neighboring Florida where the race is considerably tighter.

Secretary of State John Merrill has predicted a record number of voters will cast ballots Tuesday after voter registration hit a record high of 3.3 million.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.