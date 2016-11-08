Hiking death investigation in Grundy County
Sheriff Clint Shrum stated there were no sign of foul played and this appeared to be a tragic accident. The South Cumberland State Park Rangers will continue working the case.
South Cumberland State Park Rangers are investigating a hiking death that occurred on the Fiery Gizzard Trail in Grundy County, Monday.
According to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, dispatchers received a call from hikers of a woman hurt on the trail below the Day Loop, around 1 p.m.
South Cumberland Park Rangers, Grundy County Sheriff, Clint Shrum, and Tracy City Police Chief, Charlie Wilder responded to the scene. Upon arrival, authorities found the body of a white 64-year old woman from Nashville, TN. The preliminary investigation appears to show the woman may have been looking over the edge of the trail when she lost her balance and fell to the bottom. The body was recovered by Coalmont High Angle Rescue and sent to the medical examiners office for an autopsy.
