South Cumberland Park Rangers, Grundy County Sheriff, Clint Shrum, and Tracy City Police Chief, Charlie Wilder responded to the scene. Upon arrival, authorities found the body of a white 64-year old woman from Nashville, TN. The preliminary investigation appears to show the woman may have been looking over the edge of the trail when she lost her balance and fell to the bottom. The body was recovered by Coalmont High Angle Rescue and sent to the medical examiners office for an autopsy.