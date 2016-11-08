BY JON SCHUPPE and ANDREW KOZAK, NBC News

(NBC News) - The Orlando nightclub where a gunman massacred dozens in June will be turned into a city-owned memorial, officials said Tuesday.

The Pulse, a popular gay gathering spot, will be purchased by Orlando for $2.25 million, but there aren't specific plans on how long the transformation will take or what the site will ultimately look like. The site, however, will no longer be used as a nightclub.

The deal also needs to be approved by the City Council and go through a review process.

The entire project could take more than a year, officials added.

"This location is now a permanent part of Orlando's history, it's the site of the most tragic event that has ever occurred in the City of Orlando," Mayor Buddy Dyer said in a statement. "We want our entire community to be a part of this site. With the City owning the property, we can engage in a public process to determine the future of the Pulse property and building."

The news was first reported by the Orlando Sentinel.