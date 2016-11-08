In North Georgia, polling sites are prepped and ready for a big voter turnout. 

State officials report that more than 2.3 million of Georgia's 6.6 million registered voters cast their ballots earlier this year breaking a record from the 2008 presidential election. 

Polls open in Georgia at 7 a.m. and will be open until 7 p.m. 

The secretary of state is reminding voters that it is Georgia state law that if you are in line by 7 p.m. you will be allowed to vote. 