Decision 2016: What to expect in Georgia
In North Georgia, polling sites are prepped and ready for a big voter turnout.
Tuesday, November 8th 2016, 9:06 am EST by
Updated:
Tuesday, November 8th 2016, 9:06 am EST
State officials report that more than 2.3 million of Georgia's 6.6 million registered voters cast their ballots earlier this year breaking a record from the 2008 presidential election.
Polls open in Georgia at 7 a.m. and will be open until 7 p.m.
The secretary of state is reminding voters that it is Georgia state law that if you are in line by 7 p.m. you will be allowed to vote.