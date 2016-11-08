T here are a few things that can make the entire process a bit smoother as you head to the polls this Election Day.

Tuesday is expected to be a little less congested because 81 polling sites will be open county-wide.

“I don't think they'll be quite the length we saw at some of our early voting sites” Kerry Steelman, Hamilton County Administrator of Elections, said.

Polling locations in Hamilton, Bradley and Rhea County are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In McMinn, Meigs and Polk counties, polling locations are open between 9 am and 8 pm.

For the counties in the Central time zone, like Bledsoe, Grundy, Marion, and Sequatchie, polling locations are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone in line by the time polls close will still be allowed to vote.

Unlike early voting, you must go to your designated precinct. Most precinct locations can be found on your voter registration card. You cannot vote at the election commission. You can also check with the Tennessee Secretary of State, click here.