Good Tuesday. Rumor has it there is an election today, and if you are heading to the polls this morning you are in for a smoky start.

We have a similar set up this morning as yesterday morning. A temperature inversion (when temperatures rise with height rather than fall) over the plateau and the valley will again trap much of the smoke close to the earth this morning. As the inversion lifts late morning, we will see the smoke dissipate a bit, but skies will remain cloudy as a front moves through. The high today will reach 72.

Tonight will be cloudy as the front passes through. While I don't expect any significant rainfall, a sprinkle or two tonight are possible. From my keyboard to God's ears, right? Overnight we will cool to 50 heading into Wednesday morning. Wednesday and Thursday will be much cooler. Skies will be mostly sunny as highs reach only the mid to upper 60s. Lows will drop into the low 40s Thursday and Friday morning.

Friday is Veterans Day. It will be cloudy with no rain once again with the high climbing to 70. Another shot of cool air will move in for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies both days. the low Saturday will be around 47 and we will fall into the upper 30s Sunday morning.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

TUESDAY: