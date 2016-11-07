News
UPDATE: Fire at Rossville Blvd. adult theatre, book store
Officials confirm Cinema One Theatre and Adult Book Store on Rossville Boulevard caught fire shortly after 6:00 p.m.
Monday, November 7th 2016, 6:42 pm EST by
Updated:
Monday, November 7th 2016, 8:34 pm EST
Chattanooga firefighters responded to a fire at a local adult theater Monday evening.
All customers/employees evacuated store. No injuries. "Significant" smoke and water damage. Fire under investigation. pic.twitter.com/b805elzaKz— Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWRCB) November 8, 2016
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No one was injured.
