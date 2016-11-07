Chattanooga firefighters responded to a fire at a local adult theater Monday evening.

Officials confirm Cinema One Theatre and Adult Book Store on Rossville Boulevard caught fire shortly after 6:00 p.m.

All customers/employees evacuated store. No injuries. "Significant" smoke and water damage. Fire under investigation. pic.twitter.com/b805elzaKz — Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWRCB) November 8, 2016

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was injured.