Tuesday is Election Day, and if you didn't take advantage of early voting, you'll need to plan on visiting your local polling precinct.

Most precinct locations can be found on your Voter Registration Card. Lacking that, you'll need a government-issued ID (driver's license) to vote.

Below is a list of links for the Voter information for the counties in the Channel 3 viewing area.

Polling places in Hamilton County that will be open from 8:00am to 8:00pm:

Airport Shepherd Recreation Center 2124 E. Shepherd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421

Alton Park 1 & 2 The Bethlehem Center 200 W. 38th St. Chattanooga, TN 37410

Amnicola Chattanooga Fire Station 10 910 Wisdom St. Chattanooga, TN 37406

Apison 1, 2 & 3 Apison Retreat Center 11206 Old East Brainerd Road Apison, TN 37302

Avondale Avondale Recreation Center 1305 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN 37406

Bakewell 1 & 2 Rechoboth Baptist 12622 Dayton Pike Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

Birchwood Meadowview Baptist 10715 Oolt-Georgetown Rd Georgetown, TN 37336

Bonny Oaks Washington Hill Recreation 4628 Oakwood Drive Chattanooga, TN 37416

Brainerd Brainerd Baptist Crossroads (BX) 4011 Austin Street Chattanooga, TN 37411

Brainerd Hills Alahambra Shrine Temple 1000 Alhambra Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37421

Bushtown Carver Community Center 600 N. Orchard Knob Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37404

Collegedale 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 Collegedale City Hall 4910 Swinyar Dr. Collegedale, TN 37363

Concord 1,2,3,4,5,6 & 7 Concord Baptist 7025 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN 37421

Courthouse 1 & 2 Chattanooga Urban League 730 E. ML King Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37403

Dalewood New Hope Baptist 3777 Wilcox Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37411

Dallas 1 & 2 New Salem Baptist 9806 Dallas Hollow Rd. Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

Downtown 1 & 2 Boynton Terrace Senior Neighbor Center 957 Boynton Drive Chattanooga, TN 37402

Dupont The Gathering 4445 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN 37343

East Brainerd 1 & 2 Covenant Presbyterian 8451 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421

East Chattanooga 1 & 2 East Chattanooga Rec Center 2409 Dodson Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37406

East Lake East Lake Recreation Ctr. (Gym) 3601 Dodds Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37407

East Ridge 1 East Ridge City Hall - (Gym) 1517 Tombras Ave. East Ridge, TN 37412

East Ridge 2 The American Legion 3329 Ringgold Rd. East Ridge, TN 37412

East Ridge 3 East Ridge City Hall - Senior Center (Gym side entrance) 1517 Tombras Ave. East Ridge, TN 37412

East Ridge 4 East Ridge United Methodist 1601 Prater Rd East Ridge, TN 37412

Eastdale Eastdale Recreation Center 1314 Moss St. Chattanooga, TN 37411

Eastgate 1 & 2 New Covenant Fellowship 1326 North Moore Rd Chattanooga, TN 37411

Eastside 1 & 2 McGilvray Gym 1800 Kirby Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Fairmount Bachman Community Center 2815 Anderson Pike Signal Mountain, TN 37377

Falling Water Falling Water Baptist 523 Roberts Mill Rd Hixson, TN 37343

Flat Top Mountain Volunteer Firehall 13331 Jones Gap Rd. Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

Ganns Middle Valley Church of God 1703 Thrasher Pike Hixson, TN 37343

Glenwood Glenwood Recreation Center 2610 East 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN 37404

Harrison 1, 2 & 6 Harrison Ruritan Club 5709 Tyner Lane, Harrison, TN 37341

Harrison 3, 4 & 5 Bayside Baptist 6100 Highway 58 Harrison, TN 37341

Hixson 1 & 2 Hixson First Baptist 5800 Grubb Road Hixson, TN 37343

Hixson 3 Burks United Methodist 6433 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN 37343

Kingspoint 1, 2 & 3 Oakwood Baptist (Gym) 4501 Bonny Oaks Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37416

Lake Hills Northminster Presbyterian 4791 Hal Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37416

Lakesite Lakesite City Hall 9201 Rocky Point Rd. Lakesite, TN 37379

Lookout Mountain Jane Harris Youth Building 301 N. Watauga Ln. Lookout Mountain, TN 37350

Lookout Valley 1 & 2 John A. Patten Recreation Ctr. 3202 Kellys Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN 3741

Lupton City Lupton Drive Baptist 859 Lupton Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37415

Meadowview Volunteer Firehall #4 10916 Hwy 58 Georgetown, TN 37336

Middle Valley 1 & 2 Middle Valley Baptist 7901 Middle Valley Rd. Hixson, TN 37343

Missionary Ridge Miss. Ridge Neighborhood Assoc (Firehall) 36 Sheridan Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37404

Moccasin Bend North Chattanooga Rec Center 406 May St. Chattanooga, TN 37405

Mountain Creek 1, 2 & 3 Mtn. Creek Church of Christ 985 Runyan Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37405

Mowbray Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department 1705 Mowbray Pike Soddy Daisy, TN 37379

Murray Hills 1 & 2 St Thaddaeus Episcopal 4300 Locksley Ln Chattanooga, TN 37416

North Chattanooga 1 & 2 Knights of Columbus 313 Sylvan St, Chattanooga, TN 37405

Northgate 1 & 2 Stu. Hgts. Bapt. Ch. North Campus 1505 Cloverdale Dr. Hixson, TN 37343

Northwoods 1 & 2 Calvary Baptist Church 5201 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN 37415

Ooltewah 1 & 2 Eastwood Church (Gym) 4300 Ooltewah-Ringgold Rd. Ooltewah, TN 37363

Ooltewah 3, 4, 5 & 6 Seventh-Day Adventist (Gym) 9209 Amos Rd. Ooltewah, TN 37363

Pleasant Grove 1 & 2 Pleasant Grove Baptist 7634 Gann Rd. Hixson, TN 37343

Red Bank 1 Disabled American Veterans 619 Memorial Dr. Red Bank, TN 37415

Red Bank 2 Red Bank Lion's Club 3704 Dayton Blvd. Red Bank, TN 37415

Red Bank 3 Red Bank Cumberland Presb. 115 Morrison Springs Road Red Bank, TN 3741

Ridgedale 1 & 2 Highland Park Community Center 1714 Duncan Ave Chattanooga, TN 37404

Ridgeside Ridgeside City Poolhouse 300 Shepherd Ave Ridgeside, TN 37411

Riverview Northside Presbyterian Church 923 Mississippi Ave Chattanooga, TN 37405

Sale Creek Sale Creek Lion's Club 15222 Coppinger Road Sale Creek, TN 37373

Signal Mountain 1 & 2 Signal Mountain Presbyterian 612 James Boulevard, Signal Mountain, TN 37377

Snowhill 1 & 2 Greenwood Baptist Church 8529 Snowhill Rd. Ooltewah, TN 37363

Soddy Daisy 1 & 4 Soddy Daisy Senior Citizen Center 190 Depot St. Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

Soddy Daisy 2 & 3 Daisy Church of God 9555 Dayton Pike Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

St Elmo 1 & 2 South Chatt. Recreation Center 1151 West 40th Street Chattanooga, TN 37410

Stuart Heights Rivermont Presbyterian 3319 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN 37415

Summit 1, 2, 3 & 4 Silverdale Cumberland Presbyterian 7407 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN 37421

Tyner 1 & 2 Tyner-East Brainerd Recreation (Gym) 6900 Ty-Hi Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37421

Valdeau Mtn. Creek Church of Christ 985 Runyan Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37405

Walden Walden Town Hall 1836 Taft Hwy. Signal Mountain, TN 37377

Westview 1, 2 & 3 Christ United Methodist 8645 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN 37421

Woodmore 1 & 2 Brainerd Recreation Center 1010 North Moore Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37411

For Bradley County, the list of precincts is:

McDonald McDonald Ruritan Club 170 McDonald School Road McDonald, TN 37353

Prospect Prospect Elementary School 2450 Prospect School Road Cleveland TN 37311

Hopewell Hopewell Elementary School 5350 Freewill Rd NW Cleveland TN 37312

E L Ross Elementary School 4340 Mouse Creek Road Cleveland TN 37312

Walker Valley Walker Valley High School 750 Lauderdale Memorial Highway Charleston TN 37310

Lee University Lee University Administration Building 1120 North Ocoee Street Cleveland TN 37311

Senior Center Senior Center 230 Urbane Road Cleveland TN 37311

Oak Grove Oak Grove Elementary School 400 Durkee Rd SE Cleveland TN 37323

Michigan Avenue Michigan Ave. School 188 Michigan Ave School Rd Cleveland TN 37323

Blythe-Bower Blythe-Bower Elementary School 604 20th Street Cleveland TN 37311

Museum at 5ive Points Museum at 5ive Points 200 Inman Street East Cleveland TN 37311

Valley View Valley View Elementary School 5607 Spring Place Rd SE Cleveland TN 37323

Blue Springs Old Blue Springs School Gym 4832 Blue Springs Rd Cleveland TN 37311

Waterville Waterville Elementary School 4081 Dalton Pike SE Cleveland TN 37311

Black Fox Black Fox Elementary School 3119 Varnell Rd SW Cleveland TN 37311

Stuart Stuart Elementary School 802 20th St., NW Cleveland TN 37311

Cleveland High School Cleveland High School 850 Raider Drive Cleveland TN 37311

In Georgia, the polls will open Tuesday starting a 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Find your polling place in Georgia . You will have to enter your first initial, last name, your county, and date of birth.

Catoosa County Precincts

Blackstock Voting Precincts 773 Gordy Circle Tunnel Hill, GA 30755

Boynton Voting Precinct 4057 Boynton Drive Ringgold, GA 30736

Catoosa Keith Voting Precinct 2803 Keith Road Ringgold, GA 30736

Chambers Voting Precinct 4346 Long Hollow Road Ringgold, GA 30739 (Across from Napier's Store)

Fort Oglethorpe Voting Precinct (Constitution Hall) 205 Forrest Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742

Graysville Voting Precinct 967 Graysville Road Ringgold, GA 30736

Lakeview Voting Precinct 452 Hudson Street Rossville, GA 30741

Poplar Springs Voting Precinct 479 Rollins Industrial Court Ringgold, GA 30736

Ringgold Voting Precinct Freedom Center (formerly known as the Nutrition Center) 5238 Evitt Street Ringgold, GA 30736

Westside Voting Precinct 3319 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA 30741 (Next to Westside Elementary School)

Woodstation Voting Precinct 36 East Nickajack Road Ringgold, GA 30736

Walker County Precincts