Where to vote in Tuesday's election
Most voting precinct locations can be found on your Voter Registration Card.
Tuesday is Election Day, and if you didn't take advantage of early voting, you'll need to plan on visiting your local polling precinct.
Most precinct locations can be found on your Voter Registration Card. Lacking that, you'll need a government-issued ID (driver's license) to vote.
Below is a list of links for the Voter information for the counties in the Channel 3 viewing area.
- TN - Hamilton County polling locations
- TN - Bradley County polling locations
- TN - Bledsoe County polling locations
- TN - Grundy County polling locations
- TN - Marion County polling locations
- TN - Meigs County polling locations
- TN - McMinn County polling locations
- TN - Polk County polling locations
- TN - Rhea County polling locations
- TN - Sequatchie County polling locations
- GA - Catoosa County polling locations
- GA - Dade County polling locations
- GA - Fannin County polling locations
- GA - Walker County County polling locations
- GA - Whitfield County polling locations
- NC - Cherokee County polling locations
Polling places in Hamilton County that will be open from 8:00am to 8:00pm:
- Airport Shepherd Recreation Center 2124 E. Shepherd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Alton Park 1 & 2 The Bethlehem Center 200 W. 38th St. Chattanooga, TN 37410
- Amnicola Chattanooga Fire Station 10 910 Wisdom St. Chattanooga, TN 37406
- Apison 1, 2 & 3 Apison Retreat Center 11206 Old East Brainerd Road Apison, TN 37302
- Avondale Avondale Recreation Center 1305 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN 37406
- Bakewell 1 & 2 Rechoboth Baptist 12622 Dayton Pike Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
- Birchwood Meadowview Baptist 10715 Oolt-Georgetown Rd Georgetown, TN 37336
- Bonny Oaks Washington Hill Recreation 4628 Oakwood Drive Chattanooga, TN 37416
- Brainerd Brainerd Baptist Crossroads (BX) 4011 Austin Street Chattanooga, TN 37411
- Brainerd Hills Alahambra Shrine Temple 1000 Alhambra Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Bushtown Carver Community Center 600 N. Orchard Knob Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37404
- Collegedale 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 Collegedale City Hall 4910 Swinyar Dr. Collegedale, TN 37363
- Concord 1,2,3,4,5,6 & 7 Concord Baptist 7025 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Courthouse 1 & 2 Chattanooga Urban League 730 E. ML King Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37403
- Dalewood New Hope Baptist 3777 Wilcox Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37411
- Dallas 1 & 2 New Salem Baptist 9806 Dallas Hollow Rd. Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
- Downtown 1 & 2 Boynton Terrace Senior Neighbor Center 957 Boynton Drive Chattanooga, TN 37402
- Dupont The Gathering 4445 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN 37343
- East Brainerd 1 & 2 Covenant Presbyterian 8451 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- East Chattanooga 1 & 2 East Chattanooga Rec Center 2409 Dodson Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37406
- East Lake East Lake Recreation Ctr. (Gym) 3601 Dodds Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37407
- East Ridge 1 East Ridge City Hall - (Gym) 1517 Tombras Ave. East Ridge, TN 37412
- East Ridge 2 The American Legion 3329 Ringgold Rd. East Ridge, TN 37412
- East Ridge 3 East Ridge City Hall - Senior Center (Gym side entrance) 1517 Tombras Ave. East Ridge, TN 37412
- East Ridge 4 East Ridge United Methodist 1601 Prater Rd East Ridge, TN 37412
- Eastdale Eastdale Recreation Center 1314 Moss St. Chattanooga, TN 37411
- Eastgate 1 & 2 New Covenant Fellowship 1326 North Moore Rd Chattanooga, TN 37411
- Eastside 1 & 2 McGilvray Gym 1800 Kirby Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404
- Fairmount Bachman Community Center 2815 Anderson Pike Signal Mountain, TN 37377
- Falling Water Falling Water Baptist 523 Roberts Mill Rd Hixson, TN 37343
- Flat Top Mountain Volunteer Firehall 13331 Jones Gap Rd. Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
- Ganns Middle Valley Church of God 1703 Thrasher Pike Hixson, TN 37343
- Glenwood Glenwood Recreation Center 2610 East 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN 37404
- Harrison 1, 2 & 6 Harrison Ruritan Club 5709 Tyner Lane, Harrison, TN 37341
- Harrison 3, 4 & 5 Bayside Baptist 6100 Highway 58 Harrison, TN 37341
- Hixson 1 & 2 Hixson First Baptist 5800 Grubb Road Hixson, TN 37343
- Hixson 3 Burks United Methodist 6433 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN 37343
- Kingspoint 1, 2 & 3 Oakwood Baptist (Gym) 4501 Bonny Oaks Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37416
- Lake Hills Northminster Presbyterian 4791 Hal Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37416
- Lakesite Lakesite City Hall 9201 Rocky Point Rd. Lakesite, TN 37379
- Lookout Mountain Jane Harris Youth Building 301 N. Watauga Ln. Lookout Mountain, TN 37350
- Lookout Valley 1 & 2 John A. Patten Recreation Ctr. 3202 Kellys Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN 3741
- Lupton City Lupton Drive Baptist 859 Lupton Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37415
- Meadowview Volunteer Firehall #4 10916 Hwy 58 Georgetown, TN 37336
- Middle Valley 1 & 2 Middle Valley Baptist 7901 Middle Valley Rd. Hixson, TN 37343
- Missionary Ridge Miss. Ridge Neighborhood Assoc (Firehall) 36 Sheridan Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37404
- Moccasin Bend North Chattanooga Rec Center 406 May St. Chattanooga, TN 37405
- Mountain Creek 1, 2 & 3 Mtn. Creek Church of Christ 985 Runyan Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37405
- Mowbray Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department 1705 Mowbray Pike Soddy Daisy, TN 37379
- Murray Hills 1 & 2 St Thaddaeus Episcopal 4300 Locksley Ln Chattanooga, TN 37416
- North Chattanooga 1 & 2 Knights of Columbus 313 Sylvan St, Chattanooga, TN 37405
- Northgate 1 & 2 Stu. Hgts. Bapt. Ch. North Campus 1505 Cloverdale Dr. Hixson, TN 37343
- Northwoods 1 & 2 Calvary Baptist Church 5201 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN 37415
- Ooltewah 1 & 2 Eastwood Church (Gym) 4300 Ooltewah-Ringgold Rd. Ooltewah, TN 37363
- Ooltewah 3, 4, 5 & 6 Seventh-Day Adventist (Gym) 9209 Amos Rd. Ooltewah, TN 37363
- Pleasant Grove 1 & 2 Pleasant Grove Baptist 7634 Gann Rd. Hixson, TN 37343
- Red Bank 1 Disabled American Veterans 619 Memorial Dr. Red Bank, TN 37415
- Red Bank 2 Red Bank Lion's Club 3704 Dayton Blvd. Red Bank, TN 37415
- Red Bank 3 Red Bank Cumberland Presb. 115 Morrison Springs Road Red Bank, TN 3741
- Ridgedale 1 & 2 Highland Park Community Center 1714 Duncan Ave Chattanooga, TN 37404
- Ridgeside Ridgeside City Poolhouse 300 Shepherd Ave Ridgeside, TN 37411
- Riverview Northside Presbyterian Church 923 Mississippi Ave Chattanooga, TN 37405
- Sale Creek Sale Creek Lion's Club 15222 Coppinger Road Sale Creek, TN 37373
- Signal Mountain 1 & 2 Signal Mountain Presbyterian 612 James Boulevard, Signal Mountain, TN 37377
- Snowhill 1 & 2 Greenwood Baptist Church 8529 Snowhill Rd. Ooltewah, TN 37363
- Soddy Daisy 1 & 4 Soddy Daisy Senior Citizen Center 190 Depot St. Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
- Soddy Daisy 2 & 3 Daisy Church of God 9555 Dayton Pike Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
- St Elmo 1 & 2 South Chatt. Recreation Center 1151 West 40th Street Chattanooga, TN 37410
- Stuart Heights Rivermont Presbyterian 3319 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN 37415
- Summit 1, 2, 3 & 4 Silverdale Cumberland Presbyterian 7407 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Tyner 1 & 2 Tyner-East Brainerd Recreation (Gym) 6900 Ty-Hi Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Valdeau Mtn. Creek Church of Christ 985 Runyan Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37405
- Walden Walden Town Hall 1836 Taft Hwy. Signal Mountain, TN 37377
- Westview 1, 2 & 3 Christ United Methodist 8645 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Woodmore 1 & 2 Brainerd Recreation Center 1010 North Moore Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37411
For Bradley County, the list of precincts is:
- McDonald McDonald Ruritan Club 170 McDonald School Road McDonald, TN 37353
- Prospect Prospect Elementary School 2450 Prospect School Road Cleveland TN 37311
- Hopewell Hopewell Elementary School 5350 Freewill Rd NW Cleveland TN 37312
- E L Ross Elementary School 4340 Mouse Creek Road Cleveland TN 37312
- Walker Valley Walker Valley High School 750 Lauderdale Memorial Highway Charleston TN 37310
- Lee University Lee University Administration Building 1120 North Ocoee Street Cleveland TN 37311
- Senior Center Senior Center 230 Urbane Road Cleveland TN 37311
- Oak Grove Oak Grove Elementary School 400 Durkee Rd SE Cleveland TN 37323
- Michigan Avenue Michigan Ave. School 188 Michigan Ave School Rd Cleveland TN 37323
- Blythe-Bower Blythe-Bower Elementary School 604 20th Street Cleveland TN 37311
- Museum at 5ive Points Museum at 5ive Points 200 Inman Street East Cleveland TN 37311
- Valley View Valley View Elementary School 5607 Spring Place Rd SE Cleveland TN 37323
- Blue Springs Old Blue Springs School Gym 4832 Blue Springs Rd Cleveland TN 37311
- Waterville Waterville Elementary School 4081 Dalton Pike SE Cleveland TN 37311
- Black Fox Black Fox Elementary School 3119 Varnell Rd SW Cleveland TN 37311
- Stuart Stuart Elementary School 802 20th St., NW Cleveland TN 37311
- Cleveland High School Cleveland High School 850 Raider Drive Cleveland TN 37311
In Georgia, the polls will open Tuesday starting a 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Find your polling place in Georgia. You will have to enter your first initial, last name, your county, and date of birth.
Catoosa County Precincts
- Blackstock Voting Precincts 773 Gordy Circle Tunnel Hill, GA 30755
- Boynton Voting Precinct 4057 Boynton Drive Ringgold, GA 30736
- Catoosa Keith Voting Precinct 2803 Keith Road Ringgold, GA 30736
- Chambers Voting Precinct 4346 Long Hollow Road Ringgold, GA 30739 (Across from Napier's Store)
- Fort Oglethorpe Voting Precinct (Constitution Hall) 205 Forrest Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742
- Graysville Voting Precinct 967 Graysville Road Ringgold, GA 30736
- Lakeview Voting Precinct 452 Hudson Street Rossville, GA 30741
- Poplar Springs Voting Precinct 479 Rollins Industrial Court Ringgold, GA 30736
- Ringgold Voting Precinct Freedom Center (formerly known as the Nutrition Center) 5238 Evitt Street Ringgold, GA 30736
- Westside Voting Precinct 3319 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA 30741 (Next to Westside Elementary School)
- Woodstation Voting Precinct 36 East Nickajack Road Ringgold, GA 30736
Walker County Precincts
- LaFayette- LaFayette Senior Center 636 S. Main St LaFayette, GA 30728
- Center Post- Center Post Community Center 8125 Hwy 337 LaFayette, GA 30728
- Rock Spring- Georgia Northwestern Technical College 265 Bicentennial Trail Building 500-Student Center Rock Spring, GA 30739
- Armuchee Valley- Armuchee Valley Community Center 11471 E Highway 136 LaFayette, GA 30728
- Mountain- Mt. Pleasant Community Center 5981 Hwy 157 Rising Fawn, GA 30738
- Chattanooga Valley- Chattanooga Valley Nazarene Church 2853 Chattanooga Valley Rd. Flintstone, GA 30725
- Kensington- Kensington Fire Hall 4995 Kensington Rd. Chickamauga, GA 30707
- Rossville- Rossville Civic Center 400 McFarland Ave. Rossville, GA 30741
- Chickamauga- Chickamauga Civic Center 1817 Lee Clarkson Rd Chickamauga, GA 30707
- Fairyland- Lookout Mountain City Hall 1214 Lula Lake Rd. Lookout Mountain, GA 30750
- Fairview- VFW 98 Memorial Dr. Rossville, GA 30741