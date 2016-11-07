KNOXVILLE - The University of Tennessee has released the name of the third finalist seeking the Knoxville chancellor position: Alexander Cartwright, the provost and executive vice chancellor for the State University of New York.

Cartwright, whose name was released publicly Monday morning, is scheduled to visit the campus Thursday and Friday where he will meet college leaders and students.

The announcement came as university leaders meet with Beverly Davenport on Monday and Tuesday. Davenport is the interim president of the University of Cincinnati, holding the role since July.

Prior to that she served as senior vice president for Academic Affairs and Provost.

Last week, officials met with Pamela Whitten, the University of Georgia’s vice president for academic affairs and provost since 2014.

The next chancellor will replace Jimmy Cheek, who will serve until his replacement takes over and then play a role in higher Educational Leadership and Policy Studies in the university’s College of Education Health and Human Sciences.

Cheek, who announced in June that he was stepping down, earns $447,500 annually.