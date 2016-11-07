NASHVILLE (AP) - Tennessee officials are urging caution with dry conditions that can lead to fires as muzzle-loading season opens statewide.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife and Forestry Chief Mark Gudlin says many fires have been battled already, including some in wildlife management areas, especially in East Tennessee.

The agency says hunters who camp may consider not building a campfire or watching it closely and making sure adjacent areas are clear of dry debris.

Gudlin says muzzleloaders sometimes get hot, and hunters should be careful where they put them after taking a shot, particularly with placing the weapon on the ground.