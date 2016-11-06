NBC SPORTS - Alabama remains the most dominant favorite in the AP Top 25 this week, receiving a total of 60 of the available 61 first-place votes. The one remaining first-place vote once again goes to Michigan, with the Wolverines remaining in second place in the latest AP ranking, staying just ahead of No. 3 Clemson. The top six teams in the poll remain unchanged from last week, with Washington, Louisville and Ohio State holding firm with their current ranks.

No. 8 Auburn moved up three spots to crack the top 10, as did No. 9 Oklahoma. Both passed No. 10 Texas A&M after the Aggies were dropped three spots after a bad road loss at Mississippi State this weekend.

No. 12 Penn State was bumped up eight spots this week by the AP voters, passing No. 13 Utah, No. 14 Western Michigan, No. 15 North Carolina, No. 19 LSU and No. 20 Florida State in the process.

No. 21 Nebraska was slammed hard for their blowout loss at Ohio State, the second straight loss for the Cornhuskers, dropping from No. 9 all the way down to No. 21. No. 22 Florida was also dropped 12 spots as the two programs tumbled out of the top 10 in a big way. No. 25 Baylor also was hit hard by the AP voters with a 12-spot drop after being blown out at home by TCU.

Here is the full AP top 25 for this week, with first-place votes noted: