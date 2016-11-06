LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Rodrigo Blankenship's 25-yard field goal as time expired gave Georgia a 27-24 victory over Kentucky on Saturday night and ended the Bulldogs' two-game losing streak.



Bulldogs quarterback Jacob Eason completed four passes for 42 yards before Sony Michel ran twice for 15 yards, including a 13-yarder to Kentucky's 15 with 20 seconds remaining. After a Bulldogs timeout, Michel ran another 7 yards to set up Blankenship, who put it through to help Georgia (5-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) avoid falling below .500 after entering with four losses in five games.



Blankenship's game-winner followed Austin MacGinnis' 25-yard field goal with 2:47 left that tied the game at 24. Kentucky couldn't stop Eason, who completed 17 of 31 passes for 245 yards, or Michel, who rushed 19 times for 127 yards - including a 26-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.



The Wildcats (5-4, 4-3 SEC), who looked to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2010 with a win, instead had their three-game winning streak snapped.



THE TAKEAWAY



Georgia: A week after gaining just 164 yards against Florida, the Bulldogs reasserted themselves offensively by outgaining Kentucky 460-308, including 215 yards rushing. Georgia committed three turnovers and had one converted into a Wildcats TD but was able to move the ball when it counted. Nick Chubb added 85 yards on 21 carries.



Kentucky: The Wildcats led 21-13 but couldn't build on the lead. Just as they seemed to get going late behind another strong rushing game from Benny Snell (21 carries, 114 yards), the offense stalled inside the 10 and they settled for a tying field goal.



UP NEXT



Georgia: Hosts No. 11 Auburn next Saturday in its SEC finale, looking for a third straight win over the Tigers. The Bulldogs have won the past two meetings by a 47-14 combined margin.



Kentucky: The Wildcats finish their SEC schedule when they visit Tennessee next Saturday, seeking their first win over the Volunteers since 2011 and first triumph in Knoxville since 1984.



