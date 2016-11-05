UPDATE: The Tennessee Forestry Division says 1/3 of Flipper Bend Wildfire is contained within the fire breaks. Ten additional Wildland Firefighters from US Forestry in Nevada are on scene to assist TN Forestry until nightfall.

At this time there is still no structure endangerment. Residents will continue to experience heavy smoke especially on Signal Mountain. Forestry personnel will continue to monitor the wildfire throughout the night.

PREVIOUS STORY: Nearly 2 dozen fires ignited Friday night into Saturday in the Tennessee Valley.

A fire on Signal Mountain was reported around 3:30 Saturday afternoon on Littlebend Road. The Tennessee Forestry Division says 65 acres are burning on top of Flipper Bend. The TN Forestry and TN State Parks continue to cut fire breaks to contain the fire within the breaks. Sunday afternoon, a helicopter from Air National Guard made several water drops over the large woods fire. By dusk, a plane from US Forestry Service will drop fire retardant over the area that is not under control. There is no structure endangerment. The cause of this fire is unknown.

On Lookout Mountain, the fire reignited due to the weather and has now grown to 175 acres. Pat Stockett with the Georgia Forestry Commission tells Channel 3 that roughly 200 acres will be burned in this fire. She also say the extremely dry weather conditions, increased wind speeds, and steep terrain have made battling this fire very difficult. Crews will be on hand overnight and all day Sunday. Stockett says residents should expect heavy smoke for the next few days.

Around noon Saturday fire broke out on Hotwater Road on Mowbray Mountain.

At 6:00 pm Saturday the Tennessee Forestry Division reported 10 acres were burning but are contained within the fire breaks.

Forestry personnel will continue to monitor this fire throughout the next few days.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.