GHSA State Football Playoff Pairings
Saturday, November 5th 2016, 7:23 pm EDT
Another regular season is in the books for Georgia high schools and that means playoffs are finally here. The first round will start November 11-12th. Below is a list of the local teams that made it to post-season play.
2A
Chattooga at Lamar Co.
3A
Jackson Co. at North Murray
Monroe Area at Calhoun
4A
Oconee at Northwest Whitfield
Heritage at Stephens Co.
St. Pius at Ridgeland
6A
Winder-Barrow at Dalton