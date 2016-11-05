Another regular season is in the books for Georgia high schools and that means playoffs are finally here. The first round will start November 11-12th. Below is a list of the local teams that made it to post-season play.

2A

Chattooga at Lamar Co.
 

3A

Jackson Co. at North Murray

Monroe Area at Calhoun
 

4A

Oconee at Northwest Whitfield

Heritage at Stephens Co. 

St. Pius at Ridgeland 
 

6A

Winder-Barrow at Dalton