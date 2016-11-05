The Sequatchie County Indians remain undefeated heading into the second round of playoffs after their 42-6 win over Howard Friday night.

Senior running back Hunter Davenport ran for 139 yards on 22 carries, and finished with four of the Indians' five touchdowns. Austin Stephens recorded Sequatchie's fifth and final touchdown of the night, and also finished with a hundred plus yards at 147 on 28 carries.

Howard's lone touchdown came with six seconds left in the first half as quarterback V.J. Bowling connected with Kedarrius Phinazee in the endzone to put the Hustlin' Tigers on the board.