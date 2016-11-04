Pam Ladd, Danny Shirley, Elaine Mayfield Peigen, Jim Boles, Beth Keylon Rawlston, Nikolasa Tejero, brothers Daniel and Joshua Bullocks, and Robin Koch Posey are the 20-16 inductees. Since 2004, the school has honored more than sixty graduates of Hixson High, which dates back to 19-09.

This year's inductees include elected officials, pro football players, educators, and musicians among others. The one thing they share in common is an appreciation for their alma mater. The school orchestra, color guard, band and choirs provided entertainment. Several of this year's inductees paid tribute to their teachers.