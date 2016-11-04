Eight local players named TSSAA Mr. Football Semifinalists
Eight local football players were named Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists. The winners will be announced on Monday, November 28, 2016, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Our local athletes are listed in bold.
Nashville, Tennessee, November 4, 2016 – The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top 16 backs and linemen in eight classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Monday, November 28, 2016, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. For the 15th consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
Four semifinalists are announced in this release for each category and each classification. There are six classifications in Division I and two in Division II. With “Back of the Year” and “Lineman of the Year” for each classification, as well as the “Kicker of the Year” award, that makes for a total of 17 award categories. Two finalists for each category will be announced by Mike Keith on the Titans website at www.titansonline.com on Tuesday, November 15 at 11:00 a.m. CST / 12:00 p.m. EST. The two finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2016 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
"We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 10th consecutive year,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 68 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”
This is the 32nd year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the runner-up in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
More than 400 people, including the 34 finalists, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, are expected to attend the 2016 luncheon.
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided at www.titansonline.com.
2016 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists
CLASS 1A LINEMAN
Mitchell Butner, South Pittsburg
Brant Lawless, Nashville Christian
Spencer Norrod, Monterey
Josh Silvey, Greenback
CLASS 2A LINEMAN
Alex Kirkendoll, Marion County
Hunter McClain, Marion County
Donald Staats, Watertown
Slayton Wild, Forrest
CLASS 3A LINEMAN
Hunter Davenport, Sequatchie County
Jacob Phillips, East Nashville
Jacob Rimmer, Milan
Jack Warwick, Alcoa
CLASS 4A LINEMAN
Letrall Bumphus, Hardin County
Cade Mays, Knoxville Catholic
Cain McWilliams, Marshall County
Rutger Reitmaier, Lipscomb
CLASS 5A LINEMAN
Maleik Gray, LaVergne
Trevis Hopper, Memphis Central
Eli Katina, Centennial
Mike Rhoades, Campbell County
CLASS 6A LINEMAN
T.D. Blackmon, Maryville
D.J. Delfendahl, Mt. Juliet
Aubrey Miller, Whitehaven
Max Wray, Franklin
DII-A LINEMAN
Morgan Ernst, Webb School of Knoxville
Will Lawrence, Harding Academy
Cole Lusby, The King’s Academy
Trey Smith, USJ
DII-AA LINEMAN
Tanner Antonutti, Ensworth
Griffin Hawkins, Briarcrest
Giovanni Hightower-Reviere, McCallie
Dorian Hopkins, MUS
CLASS 1A BACK
Preston Rice, Wayne County
Kayne Roberts, Greenback
Dresser Winn, Dresden
D.J. Taylor, Huntland
CLASS 2A BACK
Darius Harper, Austin-East
Caleb Johnson, MAHS
Seth Price, Watertown
Cordarrian Richardson, Trezevant
CLASS 3A BACK
Terrell Carter, Stratford
Hunter Davenport, Sequatchie County
Tykee Kellogg, Alcoa
Cole Smith, CAK
CLASS 4A BACK
Antwuan Branch, Kenwood
Chase Kuerschen, Knoxville Catholic
Amari Rodgers, Knoxville Catholic
Timothy Taylor, Memphis East
CLASS 5A BACK
Caden Harbin, Knoxville Halls
Tee Higgins, Oak Ridge
Jordan Mason, Gallatin
Jacob Murphree, Dickson County
CLASS 6A BACK
Cole Copeland, Bradley Central
Dylan Hopkins, Maryville
JaCoby Stevens, Oakland
Kylan Watkins, Whitehaven
DII-A BACK
Calvin Austin III, Harding Academy
Eric Gray, Lausanne
Chase Hayden, St. George’s
Elijah Howard, Webb School of Knoxville
DII-AA BACK
Ben Brooks, Pope John Paul II
Ty Chandler, MBA
Jeremiah Oatsvall, Brentwood Academy
Robert Riddle, McCallie
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Joe Doyle, Farragut
Jake McClure, East Hamilton
Jacob Smith, Siegel
Adam Williams, Wilson Central