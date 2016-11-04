A 75-year-old crossing guard is recovering after being hit Friday morning. Officials say the woman was hit by a car outside of Belvoir Christian Academy while directing traffic.

The accident happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Belvoir Ave. and Fountain Ave.

A driver in the area did not see the woman in the dark conditions and brushed by her, running over her foot.

The woman has directed traffic in the area for almost 30 years. Officials say the driver who hit the crossing guard stopped and remained at the scene.

The woman was taken to Erlanger Medical Center by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.