NASHVILLE (AP) - A Nashville man in prison on false allegations that led to his revoked parole two years ago will be getting a new hearing before the Tennessee Board of Parole.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2f0Pess ) reports that Robert E. Polk's parole in a drug case was revoked after his wife claimed she threatened him with a gun in November 2014. Assistant District Attorney General Vince Wyatt informed the parole board in September that Polk's wife had been convicted of perjury and admitted she made up the incident.

Parole board spokeswoman Melissa McDonald confirmed Wednesday that the board has granted Polk a new hearing, but the date hasn't yet been set.

Will Conway, a defense attorney who previously represented Polk, was critical of the board's delay and says Polk needs to be released immediately.

