Good Friday! We tied a record yesterday as we hit 82 degrees. We will be a bit cooler today. A front moving through will allow for a high of 77 this afternoon. That is still well above the average high of 65. We will also be a bit breezy this afternoon. The winds, along with the drought, will combine to produce a very high risk of wildfires developing and spreading. Please make it a point to not start any fires outdoors. That includes campfires and burning yard waste.

The weekend will be cool and comfortable. Saturday we will wake up to lows in the mid to upper 40s. We will climb to 72 with sunny skies. Sunday will be equally as nice. We start Sunday with a low of 44. The afternoon may see a few clouds, but it will still be a nice day as the high climbs to 74.

Next week we settle into a dry, pleasant pattern. Lows will be in the 40s with highs in the low to mid 70s. While we will see some clouds periodically next week, the rain will stay away. We are now about 18" below our average rainfall for the year.

David Karnes

