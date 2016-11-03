News
Woman injured in accident at carpet mill
Thursday, November 3rd 2016, 6:12 pm EDT by
Updated:
Friday, November 4th 2016, 11:13 am EDT
A woman was injured Thursday morning in an industrial accident at Lexmark Carpet Mill on Kraft Drive in Dalton, GA.
Chief Satterfield with the Dalton Fire Department tells Channel 3 the woman had to be extricated from the machine.
The woman injured responded to the story on our Facebook page and said she is fine overall, but does have some muscle damage to her leg.