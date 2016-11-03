Dayton, TN (WRCB) - The 2017 season is shaping up to be a banner year for Dayton Tennessee. The well known Big Bass Splash is considered to be the world's largest amateur big bass fishing tournament and has been featured on a National Geographic television special will be holding an event June 10th – 11th 2017 here on Chickamauga Lake.

The city of Dayton also known as “Fish Dayton” has spent the last three years promoting fishing and tournaments here on Chickamauga Lake. Dayton has hosted numerous big name tournaments in the last several years and now with the addition of the Big Bass Splash it appears they are definitely seeing the fruits of their labor.

The Big Bass Splash was founded by Texas angler Bob Sealy in 1984. Sealy Outdoors has been producing fishing tournaments for the amateur angler, and their tournaments attract thousands of amateur anglers to these weekend contests on some of the country's best trophy bass lakes.

“We target everyday anglers, including children, with his fun and festive tournaments. It's what we call Fishing, Family and Fun for everyone and where Amateurs win like the Pros” says tournament director Bob Sealy.