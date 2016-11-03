(KOB) There are some people with strange requests for their loved one's remains and a Santa Fe, New Mexico man is fulfilling those wishes.

Chronicle Cremation Designs is turning human remains from cremations into coffee mugs, bottles and bowls.

Owner Justin Crowe found a way to help memorialize loved ones by accident when he tried out the process for an art project.

"I collected the bones of 200 people and created a ceramic glaze using that," Crowe said. "I glazed a set of dinnerware and the project was made to infuse a sense or mortality in everyday moments of life."