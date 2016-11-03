A traffic stop and vehicle search has landed two people in jail.

DeKalb County (AL) deputies stopped a car on Barry Street in Powell, AL.

The deputies asked to search the vehicle and found marijuana inside, according to a news release. Deputies then searched passenger Stacie Higgins Garrett, 42 and Stephen Dale Guffey, 46.

Garrett was found with methamphetamine, arrested and charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Guffey was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd.