Georgia's Department of Labor will help Nissin Brake recruit about 40 full-time assembly workers to work in Rock Spring. Nissin manufacturers braking systems for motorcycles and autos.

The event will be held Monday, Nov. 14, from 12n - 3pm at the Fort Oglethorpe City Hall located at 500 City Hall Drive. GDOL staff will be onsite to help screen applicants.

Due to U.S Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, all applicants must be at least 18 years old.

While it is not required, a high school diploma or a General Education Diploma is preferred.

The company offers training availabilities for applicants chosen for the positions.

Chosen applicants will be required to pass a drug screening and background check.

Salaries will begin at $10.10 an hour and benefits include dental, health and vision insurance along with six paid holidays and five paid vacation days a year.

Applicants are encouraged to dress appropriately to improve their opportunities for jobs.

For more information about the jobs, or to apply online, visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.