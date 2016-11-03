BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A drought is worsening quickly across Alabama, and there's no sign of improvement anytime soon.

The latest federal assessment shows more than 65 percent of the state is now in an extreme or exceptional drought. That's up dramatically from a week ago.

Conditions are worst in north Alabama, but the lack of rainfall is causing severe drought conditions as far south as the Florida line. Neighboring states also are experiencing a drought, but not as bad as Alabama.

While forecasters say cooler weather is on the way, no substantial rain is forecast. Some areas haven't had measurable rainfall since September.

Wildfires have burned more than 12,000 acres of land statewide in the last month as the drought deepened, and water levels are dropping in streams and lakes.