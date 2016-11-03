NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Thursday is the last chance for Tennessee voters to cast early ballots.

About 1.4 million people had voted early through Tuesday, already beating the total early turnout from the last presidential election in 2012.

Turnout has been highest so far in Shelby County, where more than 198,000 ballots have been cast. The next highest totals were 145,000 votes in Davidson, 116,000 in Knox and 69,000 in Williamson counties.

Early voting has been lightest in the state's smaller counties. Only 850 people had voted in Hancock County, while fewer than 1,500 people had cast ballots in Lake, Van Buren, Pickett, Perry, Bledsoe and Clay counties.

About three in five Tennessee voters cast early or absentee ballots in the 2012 and 2008 presidential elections.