UPDATE: In a press conference on Monday, Interim Superintendent, Dr. Kirk Kelly asked three members of the Hamilton County Board of Education to withdraw a motion to name him the superintendent and instead, go through the search firm the board previously selected. The same process as any other candidate would go through if selected as superintendent.

Kelly says he *DOES* wish to become the permanent supt., "but believes this is not the proper time to bring that motion to a vote" @WRCB pic.twitter.com/cj31K4Evzo — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) November 7, 2016

"I welcome the opportunity to continue this new direction as the superintendent. However, I respect the wished of other board members to conduct a search to find the best-qualified candidate, which I believe to be myself. I look forward to presenting my vision and plan for the future of our system to the school board, the search committee and the community in the weeks to come," Dr. Kelly said.

Dr. Kelly said he has been heartened by the feedback he has received both inside and outside the school system to the new direction he and his staff implemented.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hamilton County School Board members will decide on November 17 on whether they want interim superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly to continue in the position. Board members Kathy Lennon and David Testerman requested Kelly be considered for the position at the October meeting, but were told such a question required a fifteen-day public notice.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that Kelly may face an uphill battle getting enough votes to win the permanent job. Lennon and Testerman are vocal supporters, but most of the other Board members have expressed opinions indicating they want new leadership from outside the district. Before Kelly was appointed interim superintendent in March, he had served for many years as a director of accountability and testing.

Board chair Dr. Steve Highlander said if Dr. Kelly is selected at the November meeting, a recently signed agreement with search firm Coleman Lew and Associates would be "null and void." The company was chosen last month to conduct a national search for a superintendent. Rick Smith resigned from the position last March, and Dr. Kelly has served on an interim basis since that time.

The question on Dr. Kelly is scheduled to be "first on the agenda," according to Highlander. The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Board meeting room at the district's central office.