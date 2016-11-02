More than $16M flows to Tennessee legislative candidates
More than $16 million in political contributions has flowed to candidates running for seats in the Tennessee General Assembly this year.
By ERIK SCHELZIG Associated Press
That total includes $1.5 million given to candidates in the final reporting period before next week's general election.
Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris, a Collierville Republican with no Democratic opponent this year, has quietly led the way with more than $655,000 in receipts so far.
Norris is among several potential gubernatorial candidates to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam in 2018. Others include Republican Sen. Mark Green of Clarksville and House Speaker Beth Harwell of Nashville. Each has raised about $515,000.
Republican Sen. Steve Dickerson has brought in $625,000 for his race against Democrat Erin Coleman in his closely divided Nashville District.
Early voting for next week's election ends Wednesday.
