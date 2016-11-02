Donald Trump wins Tennessee Student Mock Election
Tennessee students took part in the state's first-ever statewide Student Mock Election.
If the state's student voters were casting real ballots, Donald Trump would be the next president of the United States.
165,968 students from 479 Tennessee schools from 90 of the state's 95 counties participated.
"I'm thrilled that so many students and teachers from across our great state got behind this project with such passion," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett while announcing the results at Thurman Francis Arts Academy in Smyrna where the winner was decided by just four votes. "Hopefully giving civics such an important role in the classroom translates into engaged citizens who continue exercising their right to vote when they are old enough to vote in real elections."
This is how the votes break down across the state:
|
Donald J. Trump
|
Republican
|
88,208
|
53.1%
|
Hillary Clinton
|
Democratic
|
56,935
|
34.3%
|
Gary Johnson
|
Independent
|
8,374
|
5.0%
|
"Rocky" Roque De Le Fuente
|
Independent
|
3,888
|
2.3%
|
Jill Stein
|
Independent
|
3,800
|
2.3%
|
Alyson Kennedy
|
Independent
|
2,434
|
1.5%
|
Mike Smith
|
Independent
|
2,329
|
1.4%
|
TOTAL
|
165,968
|
100%