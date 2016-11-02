UPDATE: Channel 3 men join 'No Shave November' to raise awareness for men's health
You may have noticed some of the Channel 3 anchors are looking a bit scruffy.
That's by design, as Channel 3 recognizes "No Shave November" as a way to promote cancer awareness and men's health in general.
The cause began as a plan to grow facial hair to spark conversations, since many cancer patients lose theirs during chemo treatment.
While the 'no shave" concept is primarily aimed at men and their beards, women can participate by not shaving their legs and going natural as the guys can.
READ MORE | No Shave November website
We'll be updating the photos of Channel 3 Morning Anchor John Martin, Meteorlogists David Karnes and Nick Austin, Sports Director Paul Shahen, and Anchor David Carroll so you can follow their progress throughout the month.