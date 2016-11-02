UPDATE: You may have noticed some of the Channel 3 anchors are looking a bit scruffy.

That's by design, as Channel 3 recognizes "No Shave November" as a way to promote cancer awareness and men's health in general.

The cause began as a plan to grow facial hair to spark conversations, since many cancer patients lose theirs during chemo treatment.

While the 'no shave" concept is primarily aimed at men and their beards, women can participate by not shaving their legs and going natural as the guys can.

