By MESFIN FEKADU, AP Music Writer

Christmas could come early for country star Luke Bryan: The singer may have a "three-peat" as entertainer of the year at the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night.

Bryan's competition this year includes Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban. Bryan has won entertainer of the year for the last two years.

Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and Maren Morris are the overall leaders, though, with five nominations each.

The CMA Awards is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Nashville, Tennessee, where a string of classic and contemporary performers will hit the stage. Performers include Randy Travis, George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean.

Underwood and Brad Paisley will host the show, airing live on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.