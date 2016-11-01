News
UPDATE: Crash on I-75 in McMinn County kills one
One person was killed in a single car crash on I-75 Northbound.
Tuesday, November 1st 2016, 9:18 am EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, November 1st 2016, 10:28 am EDT
One person is dead after an early Tuesday morning crash on I-75 in McMinn County.
According to preliminary reports from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash involved a single vehicle traveling northbound.
The car left the road and struck the median guardrail. The driver, 17-year-old Hannah Eimers, died on scene. The passenger did not have serious injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts.