Police: 6 dead after buses collide in Baltimore
Police say three people are dead after a school bus and a commuter bus crashed in southwest Baltimore.
Tuesday, November 1st 2016, 8:13 am EDT
Updated:
Tuesday, November 1st 2016, 9:53 am EDT
UPDATE: (NBC News) - A school bus and a transit bus crashed in Baltimore Tuesday morning, killing six people, police said. No children were on the school bus at the time.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. ET. Photos on social media showed rescue crews rushing to the mangled vehicles.
Baltimore police tweeted that six people were dead, but did not provide any further information.
The incident occurred in the city's southwest. It wasn't immediately clear what the cause was.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.