UPDATE: (NBC News) - A school bus and a transit bus crashed in Baltimore Tuesday morning, killing six people, police said. No children were on the school bus at the time.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. ET. Photos on social media showed rescue crews rushing to the mangled vehicles.

Baltimore police tweeted that six people were dead, but did not provide any further information.

The incident occurred in the city's southwest. It wasn't immediately clear what the cause was.