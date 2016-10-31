JONESBORO, Ga. (AP/WRCB) - A joint funeral will be held this week for the 15-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister, believed to be innocent victims in a gang-related shooting.

Daveon and Tatiyana Coates were shot as they slept Oct. 22 in their home near Jonesboro. Four younger children were also in the home but were not harmed. No adults were in the house at the time of the home invasion.

Clayton County police have vowed to find those responsible for the deaths, but no arrests have been made late Sunday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2ee42TD) visitation for the brother and sister will be held Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Taylor Funeral Home in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

