For many families, Halloween is a night for fun. But for others, the holiday stirs up painful memories of losing a loved one.

In recent decades, several people have been murdered in Chattanooga on Halloween night.

The shootings happened years apart, and although investigators do not believe they're related, the killers are still at large.

"It's kind of unusual there are three cold cases on our list that all happened on Halloween," said District Attorney General Neal Pinkston.

One of those murders happened 20 years ago, shortly after trick-or-treaters left Larkin Avenue. Arliss Eady, 49, was ambushed while walking out of a home.

"Someone approached, and there was some off-handed comment about trick-or-treat, then he got shot," Pinkston said.

Eady's case is still unsolved, and two other Halloween shooting deaths are as well.

In 2000, 21-year-old Kenneth Clemons was shot at a home on Walker Road. Three years later, Dallas Nelson, 23, was killed in Alton Park.

"I felt like a failure because I didn't solve the case," said Janice Porter, Nelson's mother.

The morning after Halloween, she learned her son had been murdered.

"I know that he would fight for me, and I carried around a lot of guilt by it not being solved," she said.

Hamilton County's Cold Case Unit has solved six cases since its inception in 2014. More than 100 names remain on the list.

"While it's good to resolve one and move on, you still realize there's a lot of people out there that don't have answers as to who killed their loved one," Pinkston said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward. According to investigators, one small detail could be enough to solve the case.

Tipsters should call the Cold Case Unit hotline number at (423) 209-7470. Callers can remain anonymous. You can also click here to submit a tip by email.