Dade County High School is celebrating the highest graduation rate in the school's history. Graduation coach Sandy Bradley says the new numbers will set the tone for students in the future.

Principal Josh Ingle premiered a video for the entire student body, in which he writes a letter of thanks to teachers, parents and students for their outstanding achievement.

The most recent 4-year graduation rate skyrocketed from 86 percent, to almost 95 percent. Ingle says the staff has gone above and beyond in an effort to boost student achievement. He also credited students, past and present for understanding the necessity of earning a diploma. You can watch the video by clicking here.