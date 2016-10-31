Tennessee's own Dolly Parton will host a special, premiere event to mark the debut of "Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love" that will air on Channel 3 on November 30.

Parton will be joined at Dollywood by cast members from the sequel to her "Coat of Many Colors" NBC television movie, including Jennifer Nettles, Ricky Schroder, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and more.

The event will be at Dollywood on November 22 and will offer a sneak peek of the movie.

The park will add Dollywood adds another operating day to its 2016 calendar to allow park guests the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see behind-the-scenes of a real Hollywood premiere.

Dollywood will open from 2:00 - 9:00pm for the special event. Festivities will include celebrities' arrivals and more.

The premiere event begins at 5:00pm, with red carpet arrivals following. Parton and cast members of Christmas of Many Colors make their way down the red carpet along Dollywood’s Showstreet as media from across the country cover the action.