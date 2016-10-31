UPDATE: Justin Ross Harris has been charged with killing his 22-month-old son Cooper Harris by leaving him in a hot car in a Vinings office park in June, 2014.

Count 1 Malice Murder (Mandatory life sentence) - GUILTY

Count 2 Felony Murder (Mandatory life sentence) - GUILTY

Count 3 Felony Murder (Mandatory life sentence) - GUILTY

Count 4 Cruelty to Children in the First Degree (5-to-20 year sentence) - GUILTY

Count 5 Cruelty to Children in the Second Degree (1-to-10 year sentence) - GUILTY

Count 6 Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony (10 year sentence) - GUILTY

Count 7 Dissemination of Pornography to Minors (12 month sentence; $5,000 fine) - GUILTY

Count 8 Dissemination of Pornography to Minors (12 month sentence; $5,000 fine) - GUILTY

After a change of venue from Marietta to downstate Brunswick, the trial proceeded through more than 20 days of witnesses from the prosecution and defense, and was followed by four days of jury deliberation before ending in the verdict that was handed down.

Harris and his defense team continue to maintain that Cooper's death was a tragic accident, and that nothing in the state's evidence can prove otherwise.

The prosecution says that Harris deliberately left Cooper in the car, and told others that he wanted to live a child-free life. Their evidence includes videos, photographs, cellphone records, emails, texts, and other data that point toward that end.

In addition, Harris, who was married at the time, was carrying on what prosecutors called a "double life," exchanging sexually provocative texts and images with other women, some underaged -- and that may have contributed to his desire to live a child-free life.

Read the original story from our NBC partner at 11Alive.com

PREVIOUS STORY: BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - The ex-wife of a Georgia man charged with murder after their toddler son died in a hot car says her former husband was an involved father who "wanted to enjoy every second he could" with the child.

Leanna Taylor began testifying Monday morning as a defense witness for Justin Ross Harris, as the trial enters its fifth week. He is charged with murder in the June 2014 death of their 22-month-old son, Cooper.

Prosecutors say Harris killed his son intentionally to escape the responsibilities of family life. Defense attorneys say the death was a tragic accident.

Taylor told jurors she and Harris had problems with their sex life. But she says when it came to Cooper, Harris "wanted to be the one to push him on swings" and the one "to slide down the slide with him."