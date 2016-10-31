NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Star wide receiver Andre Johnson is retiring after 14 seasons in a career mainly spent with the Houston Texans.

The 35-year-old Johnson is a seven-time Pro Bowl player now with Tennessee. Titans general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement Monday that Johnson "in my opinion is one of the best to have played the game."

Johnson ranks among the top 10 receivers in NFL history in career catches and receiving yards. He had 1,062 catches for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns.

After 12 seasons with the Texans, Johnson played for the Indianapolis Colts last year before joining the Titans this season. He had nine catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns this year.

